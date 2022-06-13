Dr. Anderson Spickard was on Monday named interim dean of Belmont University’s in-development Frist College of Medicine. Spickard previously served as special assistant to the president for health, associate dean for spiritual growth and development and a professor of internal medicine for the university. He is stepping in as founding dean Bill Bates steps down due to health issues.
“Our prayers and best wishes are with Dr. Bates as he attends to his health and recovery. We are grateful for his leadership in launching the Frist College of Medicine,” said Dr. Greg Jones, Belmont University president. “I am also thankful for Dr. Spickard and his willingness to lead the Frist College for the next year.”
Belmont will launch a national search this fall with the goal to have a long term dean for the college hired by the summer of 2023. The college is also hoping to welcome its first class of students in the summer of 2023, pending accreditation, associate dean of student affairs and diversity Karen Lewis previously told the Post.
The college recently earned candidate status from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, according to the release.
The Frist College of Medicine, established in partnership with HCA Healthcare, will become the city’s third medical school, to be housed in a nearly 200,000 square foot building near the corner of Wedgewood and 15th avenues.
