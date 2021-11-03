California-based The Bahnsen Group, a wealth management firm with $3.2 billion in assets under management, is opening a new office in Nashville.
The office will be located at SunTrust Plaza and is set to open in the first quarter of 2022, according to a release.
Bahnsen’s first hire in Nashville is Brian Miller, formerly a regional consultant at AllianceBernstein and a pitcher on Vanderbilt’s 2014 national championship baseball team. He will train in the company’s Newport Beach office until the Nashville office is operational.
According to the release, Bahnsen is looking for an office manager, operations association and additional advisers in Nashville. None of Bahnsen’s staff in other offices will relocate to Nashville.
The company, founded in 2015, currently counts 37 employees. Founder David Bahnsen was previously at Morgan Stanley and UBS Financial Services.
In addition to Newport Beach, Bahnsen has an office in New York City and opened a third office in Minneapolis in July.
Unlike the Minneapolis office, which emerged out of a partnership with another firm, the Nashville office will be built “from the ground up,” Bahnsen said.
“Our plan is to see our Nashville presence grow substantially in the years to come, and we want to bring our geographical presence to what has become one of the most desirable places to live and work in America,” Bahnsen said in the release. “Several of our existing Nashville-based clients are not just native Tennesseans, but also those who have relocated to Nashville that we have worked with for many years in California.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.