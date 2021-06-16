Former Envision Healthcare senior vice president and chief accounting officer Kenneth Zongor has been tapped by Shore Capital Partners to serve as chief financial officer for an Atlanta-based portfolio company.
Zongor will take over the CFO role for EyeSouth Partners from Jason Shafer, who will transition to become chief development officer, a newly created position where he will navigate the company’s growth.
Zongor, an accountant, assumes the head financial spot with almost 20 years of experience, including five at Nashville-based Envision Healthcare and six as vice president of financial reporting for AMSURG. Prior to that, he served in various management capacities for accounting firms Ernst & Young, Deloitte & Touche and Car, Riggs & Ingram.
“Kenneth brings tremendous depth and breadth of industry-specific experience to EyeSouth at a critical inflection point in the organization’s growth,” CEO Rex Adams said in a press release. “In just the last few years, EyeSouth has grown from one affiliated practice to 25, and Kenneth’s experience leading large-scale medical-practice management organizations will be instrumental in our continued expansion and parallel focus on high-quality patient care and service.
“In addition, Jason Shafer’s nearly 20 years of business development experience and knowledge of how EyeSouth helps affiliated practices grow will be incredibly valuable in EyeSouth’s newly created role of Chief Development Officer.”
EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of over 200 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at approximately 115 locations throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky and Alabama, according to the release. The vision network was founded in 2017 by Shore as part of a $112.5 million fund.
