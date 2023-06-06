Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is investigating Nashville-based AllianceBernstein and other asset managers related to their climate change policies, according to a Reuters report.
Skrmetti, who in his short term in office has not shied away from politically charged conservative inquests, is reportedly seeking information about environmental, social and governance investing policies at the companies, which also include Invesco Ltd and the Jennison Associates arm of Prudential Financial.
The attorney general is looking for “unfair or deceptive acts or practices” under Tennessee’s 1977 consumer protection law, according to Reuters. Skrmetti’s office told Reuters the state’s top attorney is “highly concerned with corporate collusion.”
AllianceBernstein was incentivized by the state to move its corporate headquarters to Nashville from New York. Since moving to town, the company has sought to steer the Republican-dominated Tennessee General Assembly away from conservative cultural initiatives like those targeted at the LGBTQ community, to little avail.
Skrmetti is requesting documents related to the firms’ work with climate coalitions working to reduce greenhouse gases, like Climate Action 100+ and Net Zero Asset Managers. The attorney general is also asking the firms how they use their leverage as shareholders to pressure banks or energy producers to cut emissions, Reuters reported.
Other Republican attorneys general have made similar demands of asset managers.