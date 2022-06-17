Nashville-based Truxton Corp. has been recognized by American Banker as one of the 200 best performing banks in the nation.
According to a release, Truxton has earned the recognition for 10 consecutive years and is the only bank with a Nashville headquarters and the highest-ranked bank based in Tennessee to make the list this year.
American Banker’s annual ranking of publicly traded banks with less than $2 billion of assets is determined by return on average equity across three years. Truxton ranked 19th, with a three-year return on average equity of 16.7 percent for the period ending Dec. 31, 2021.
“In 2021, we earned a 18.26 percent return on average equity, our best yet,” Andrew May, Truxton president and chief financial officer, said in the release. “We continue to grow profitably as careful stewards of our equity capital.”
Truxton Corp. is a financial holding company and the parent of Truxton Trust Company. Tom Stumb serves as chairman and chief executive officer.
The Extended Shop opens in Capitol View
The Extended Shop, a boutique offering plus-size clothing for women, has opened in the North Gulch’s Capitol View district.
The shop takes the space last home to Valerie Boutique.
Amy Skerratt started The Extended Shop on Instagram in 2021. The business has been featured at six local markets and events during the last year, including at Starry Nights Market, Living with Landyn, L&L Market and Porter Flea’s Summer and Holiday Markets.
“I wanted to be very intentional about where I opened my first permanent store, and Capitol View is the perfect fit,” Skerratt said in the release. “I love that we’re in the city, but it still has a walkable neighborhood feel that is full of life. I feel like I’m a part of a destination. I’m overwhelmed by the positivity and success The Extended Shop has received so far and am thrilled to join the Capitol View community.”
“We’re delighted to have The Extended Shop open its first brick-and-mortar location at Capitol View,” said Mark Traylor, partner of Boyle Investment Company (a co-developer of Capitol View). “There is a market for shops that provide extended sizing. Being able to bring emerging leaders from the fashion industry to prime Nashville properties provides another sought-after amenity that caters to the needs of our community.”
Capitol View has been the location of choice for many first-to-market brands, including VICI, Condado Tacos, VSL Nails, Central BBQ, Joe Muer Seafood and Andiamo Presto.
Other Capitol View tenants including M.L.Rose, SVM Boutique, Starbucks, Clean Juice, Pokéworks, Jón Alan Salon, Sercy + Co., Club Pilates, Massage LuXe, drybar and HOTBOX. In addition, the development is home to The Residences at Capitol View, a 378-unit multifamily building that includes a Publix, and Frankie Pierce Park, a trailhead for Metro’s greenway system.
TBA section names Stites & Harbison attorney to committee
The Tennessee Bar Association’s Construction Law Section has appointed Stites & Harbison attorney Ross Hutchison to its executive committee.
The TBA Construction Law Section was created to serve the needs of Tennessee attorneys practicing in construction law and hosts annual continuing education programs.
Hutchison is a member of the Nashville-based firm. His clients primarily consist of residential and commercial owners, developers, architects, engineers, general contractors, subcontractors and material suppliers. He assists clients with contract review and preparation, business formations, bid protests, claims analysis and preparation, claims avoidance, alternative dispute resolution, licensing consultation and litigation support. Additionally, Hutchison represents clients in property and land use disputes.
Outside of the firm, Hutchison is a member of the American, Tennessee and Nashville bar associations, the Tennessee Association of Construction Counsel and the Associated General Contractors. He currently serves on the board of directors for AGC’s Construction Leadership Council. Hutchison is also a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee.
