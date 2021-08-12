Nashville- and Chicago-based investment firm Cressey & Co. has announced a series of appointments and promotions.
Andy Hurd and Brennan Murray were both promoted to partner.
Hurd joined the firm in 2018 as an operating partner after having served as CEO of health care companies MedeAnalytics, Epocrated and Carefx. Murray joined the firm in 2017, overseeing talent initiatives, and has previously worked in executive search and talent management including at Sterling Partners and Korn Ferry International.
Additions at Cressey include Andrew Goberstein as principal, Dan Vollman and Justin Goschie as vice presidents and Andrew Weiner as director of portfolio operations.
Goberstein, Vollman and Goschie will work on “new investment partnership sourcing,” according to a release.
Goberstein previously worked at JPMorgan, Court Square Capital Partners and Thomas H. Lee Partners. Vollman has held past positions at UnitedHealth Group, Goldman Sachs and Water Street Healthcare Partners.
“The growth of our team, both from within and outside, highlights our commitment to building a collaborative culture and attracting successful professionals who bring immeasurable value to our portfolio company executive partners,” Cressey partner Peter Ehrich said in the release. “With these additions, and the promotions of Andy and Brennan, I’m confident that the firm is well-positioned for continued success well into the future.”
