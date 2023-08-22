Brian Heinrichs announced via social media Tuesday that he is no longer CEO of Fourth Capital Bank, Nashville Business Journal reports.
Brian Heinrichs announced via social media Tuesday that he is no longer CEO of Fourth Capital Bank, Nashville Business Journal reports.
Heinrichs, who could not be reached for comment, said in a LinkedIn post the move was “unexpected.”
“Not sure what’s next for me professionally, but I know I will put everything I have into it wherever that may be,” he posted.
Heinrichs joined Fourth Capital, which was then still called Tennessee Bank & Trust, in mid-2019 as president and chief banking officer. He added the title of CEO in January 2021 (read here). David McDaniel assumed the role of president in May (read here).
Previously, Heinrichs was the chief financial officer at Intrust Bank and was a fixed-income derivatives trader at the Royal Bank of Canada in Chicago and New York.
Billionaire Gaylon Lawrence owns the bank, founded in 2004, and three others in the Nashville area, along with four additional banks.
