Nilah Staskus has stepped down as senior vice president and chief accounting officer of Delek US Holdings, the Brentwood-based American arm of the Israeli energy conglomerate.
Staskus was promoted to the position less than a year ago after having been at the company since 2019.
Her resignation is effective Jan. 24, according to a notice filed with federal regulators.
Staskus’ departure “was not the result of any disagreement” between her and the company, according to the notice.
Robert Wright has been promoted to serve as principal accounting officer for Delek and Delek Logistics. He is currently vice president and corporate controller, a position he has held since October 2020.
Wright was previously director of finance, corporate governance and reporting for CVR Energy and was a senior manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.