Nashville law firm Bass, Berry & Sims is launching a new practice group focused on investment funds.
The group will include attorneys who have already been at the firm, including those working on the private equity team. The announcement also highlights the addition of new firm member Bryan Bylica and counsel Nova Harb, both recently of law firm McGuireWoods.
Harb practiced with McGuireWoods for more than 16 years before joining Bass late last year. Bylica practiced with McGuireWoods for nearly 12 years, the most recent three years as a partner in the Chicago office. He leads Bass’ investment funds practice.
“We are excited to add Bryan and Nova’s extensive fund formation experience to complement our long-established and nationally recognized private equity and M&A work,” Michael Holley, Bass corporate and securities practice chair, said in a release.
“Private equity funds have turned to our attorneys for years in a wide range of business transactions and investments, and with the addition of Bryan and Nova, we have expanded our ability to serve these clients through all aspects of their business, including the structuring and formation, capital raising, and operational and regulatory aspects of running an investment firm.”
The release notes that the new group works on private equity, private credit, growth equity, venture capital and other investment vehicles. Bylica, the release noted, has a specific focus on Small Business Investment Company and Rural Business Investment Company funds. The team also works with family offices, endowments, pension funds, insurance companies and institutional investors.
