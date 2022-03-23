Ali Dibadj, chief financial officer and head of strategy at Nashville-based AllianceBernstein, resigned on Tuesday, according to federal regulatory filings.
The executive’s resignation was effective immediately and, according to the filing, he is set to become CEO at another publicly traded company.
AllianceBernstein has appointed William Siemers to serve as interim CFO at the global research and investment firm. He has been controller and chief accounting officer at the company since 2018 and was previously director of financial reporting for more than a decade.
Dibadj is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School. He practiced at law firm Skadden Arps and worked in management consulting, including at McKinsey & Company, before joining AllianceBernstein in 2006.
Dibadj was senior analyst covering beverages and household products for more than a decade and had worked with AB portfolio companies on environmental, social and corporate governance. He was appointed head of finance and strategy in 2020.
On Wednesday, Dibadj was named CEO at British asset manager Janus Henderson Group.
