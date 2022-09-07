Ariell Tillman has been named social work director of field education and assistant professor in the social work program at Trevecca Nazarene University.
Tillman earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in social work from Tennessee State University and began doctoral studies at Trevecca in May. She has previously taught at Trevecca as an adjunct professor.
In the new role, she will oversee social work students’ internships and offer other professional guidance. Past roles have included Safe Haven Family Shelter and social worker at Metro Nashville Public Schools.
“Ariell’s varied professional experiences as a social worker, her expertise in working with individuals, groups and families, her teaching experience and her passion for the profession of social work make her a great fit for this position and for our university,” Trevecca social work program director Allison Buzard said.
Fisk adds to marketing team
Fisk University has named Fredrick Haywood Jr. its new digital marketing and communications manager.
Haywood comes to Fisk from Wiley College in Texas, another historically Black private college. There he held the same role and, according to a release, oversaw a branding and social media effort that resulted in a 45-percent increase in the school’s social media following.
The new Fisk staffer also previously worked at Amazon in a marketing role and attended Jackson State University
“I have observed Fredrick’s growth over the past five years and am impressed with both his keen eye for emerging marketing trends as well as his proficiency in content strategy,” Fisk executive director of marketing and communications Maya Brown said. “Because he has held marketing roles across other industries, he brings to this role a diversity of knowledge that will be game-changing as we continue to experience a heightened brand presence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In