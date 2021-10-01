Two Vanderbilt University professors have landed a National Science Foundation grant of nearly $150,000.
Jonathan Gilligan, associate professor of earth and environmental sciences, and Janey Camp, research associate professor of civil and environmental engineering, won an NSF Sustainable Regional Systems Research Network grant. They will team with researchers from the University of Tennessee to propose a large-scale research network that ultimately could improve interrelated electric, transportation and communications services in areas with infrastructure served by the Tennessee Valley Authority.
That infrastructure, according to Vanderbilt.edu, is defined as technology that encompasses social, behavioral, political and economic aspects of the ways people use utilities, and the barriers they face in accessing those services.
“This collaborative effort will help clarify each stakeholder’s role in making Tennessee’s infrastructure more resilient and sustainable while also addressing urban-rural disparities in the quality of service,” said Gilligan, who is also associate professor of civil and environmental engineering. “Our initial focus of the research will include the TVA service area predominantly within the state of Tennessee and will later expand to include the whole southeast U.S.”
Researchers on the project have expertise in engineering, social work, sociology, economics and computer science. Nonacademic entities contributing to the project include the TVA, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, three Tennessee state government departments and regional planning organizations in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga.
Comcast, Urban League assist The Nashville Black Market
Comcast Business and the Urban League of Middle Tennessee partnered to award a $5,000 grant to The Nashville Black Market, via the Together Towards Tomorrow campaign program focused on supporting small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Nashville Black Market provides the organization of events and space for Black-owned businesses to sell products and services. Co-Founders Javvon Jones and Carlos Partee started the business.
“We are thankful to hold a strong partnership with Comcast and make a positive difference in the community,” Clifton Harris, Urban League of Middle Tennessee president and CEO, said in a release. “As small businesses continue to be impacted by the pandemic, it is important to provide opportunities of recovery and support to those who need it most.”
Comcast Business has developed several programs to support the recovery of small businesses adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Together Towards Tomorrow campaign was created by local Comcast Business employees in the Southeast.
Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition in Nashville helped Comcast identify area businesses that qualified for the program.
Global cosmetics retailer to operate seasonally at Fifth + Broadway
Global retailer Lush Cosmetics will operate as a pop-up business at downtown’s Fifth + Broadway pop-up from October through January 2022.
According to a release, the pop-up store will offer soaps, bath bombs, face masks and scrubs.
United Kingdom-based Lush operates more than 260 retail locations across North America.
“The last 22 months have been challenging for all of us, and we’re looking forward to connecting with more of our customers and offering them the chance to enjoy Lush in person,” Elisa Torres, Lush’s director of retail, said in a release. “Our Fifth + Broadway store hopes to spark the festive joy everyone deserves this holiday season. We’ve designed the space with the customer experience in mind and can’t wait for the Nashville community to enjoy our Halloween and Christmas ranges, whether treating themselves or others.”
Lush will occupy more than 1,600 square feet store space on the ground floor of Fifth + Broadway. Terms of the lease are not being disclosed.
“As downtown’s preeminent destination for shopping and entertainment, we’re thrilled to bring Lush Cosmetics to Fifth + Broadway for the holiday season, adding to our exciting mix of tenants that provide something for everyone,” said Tom Miller, general manager of Fifth + Broadway, said in the release.
