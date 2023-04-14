Nashville renewable energy company Silicon Ranch has unveiled a 35-megawatt solar facility located in Bedford County.

Matt Kisber

According to a release, Silicon Ranch is partnering with Vanderbilt University, Nashville Electric Service and Tennessee Valley Authority on what is called the Vanderbilt I Solar Farm. First announced in 2020, the Vanderbilt I Solar Farm is the result of an agreement as the first project contracted under TVA’s Green Invest program, which matches demand for green power from commercial, industrial, and institutional customers with new utility-scale solar projects located in the Tennessee Valley.