The Thomas F. Frist Jr. College of Medicine at Belmont University has earned "Candidate Status" from accrediting body, Liaison Committee on Medical Education.
According to a release, this is the next step in the medical college's accreditation process and comes with a site visit from the LCME, to be scheduled soon.
“This announcement represents another significant milestone in the history of Belmont’s new College of Medicine,” Dr. Bill Bates, founding dean, said in the release. “I am so proud of our momentum and look forward to continuing in the process of working toward welcoming our inaugural class.”
LCME is co-sponsored by Association of American Medical Colleges and the American Medical Association, and is recognized by the United States Department of Education as the accrediting body for allopathic medical schools in the United States.
The LCME accreditation process is divided into six parts. With the upcoming site visit, Belmont’s Frist College of Medicine (read more here) is at step three of the process.
American Heart Association supports Fisk, TSU students
The American Heart Association is hosting a scholar's research program for historically black college and university students, with four of the students from Fisk University and Tennessee State University.
The event will take place Wednesday, April 6, at 5 p.m. at the Nashville Marriott at Vanderbilt University, 2555 West End Ave., (Acorn Ballroom).
The research symposium and year-end celebration offers 52 scholars, and the four locals are as follows:
Aja Jackson - Sophomore biology major, Tennessee State University and native of Tulsa.
Mariaassumpta Ezedimma- Junior biochemistry and molecular biology major, Fisk University, and native of Lagos, Nigeria.
Trinity Upshaw - Junior biology major, Fisk University, and native of Fort Mitchell, Alabama.
Perrez Wilson - Junior biology major, Tennessee State University and native of Birmingham.
During the symposium, students' accomplishments will be highlighted. Also, the impact of the program on reducing health inequities and expanding diversity in health occupations will be discussed.
The program was started in 2015 at Vanderbilt University by former American Heart Association board member Dr. Joey Barnett. It gives students a year to focus on research methodologies while reviewing the social impact that health disparities and inequities have on the Black community.
Scholars are placed with a volunteer mentor for professional guidance to learn how diverse perspectives enhance scientific investigation, and how cultural sensitivity can create trust and improve clinical outcomes.
According to the American Heart Association, the program was started because currently only 7 percent of medical students, 6 percent of medical school graduates, and less than 4 percent of physicians are Black.
Dot Foods to undertake $50.5M expansion in Coffee County
Dot Foods Inc. officials have announced the company will will invest $50.5 million to expand its Coffee County operations — a move expected to create 171 jobs.
According to a release, the company will establish a new distribution facility at the Manchester Industrial Park, designed by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development as a Select Tennessee Certified Site.
Dot Foods anticipates breaking ground on its new distribution center late this summer, with operations expected to begin in late 2023.
Dot Foods will have constructed a 177,000-square-foot plant, with the Manchester site to function similarly to Dot Foods’ operations in Dyersburg, Tennessee. The facility will include dry, refrigerated and frozen warehouse space, and will offer the capacity to expand its square footage.
Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Mt. Sterling, Illinois, Dot Foods serves all 50 states and more than 55 countries with a product offering of more than 125,000 items. Today, the family-owned and -operated business employs more than 6,300 across North America.
The release does not note any incentives the state may be providing.
In the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 60 economic development projects in the Southern Middle Tennessee region, resulting in roughly 8,000 job commitments and $5.2 billion in capital investment.
