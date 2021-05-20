Belmont University officials Thursday released a rendering and location for the facility that would house the Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine.
According to a release, plans currently call for a 160,000-square-foot structure that includes a 350-space, below-ground parking garage. Such a facility would make the structure comparable to other medical school buildings in terms of size.
Subject to Metro Planning Department approval, the site is located at the southeast corner of the intersection of 15th and Wedgewood avenues near BU's Gordon E. Inman Center and McWhorter Hall. Those facilities are home to Belmont’s nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, social work, public health and pharmacy programs.
“We have exceedingly high aspirations for this new College of Medicine, and the name ‘Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine’ signals our determination to create an innovative, entrepreneurial approach to compassionate, patient-centered care that will settle for nothing less than the very best. This building must follow suit, providing state-of-the-art technology and opportunities for extensive collaboration," BU President Bob Fisher said in a release. "As health care continuously evolves, we are committed to creating an atmosphere where our students will be trained to lead the way in healthcare design and delivery.”
Belmont University announced May 3 that the future college of medicine will be named to honor Frist Jr., co-founder of HCA Healthcare. HCA Healthcare's Nashville-based TriStar Health will provide residencies and clinical rotations for students of the college (read more here).
The initial plans for the Frist College of Medicine building, according to the release, will further the "rich architectural detailing for which Belmont is known, extending the campus’ footprint farther east along Wedgewood Avenue.
The facility is being designed to allow students in Belmont’s existing health science programs to interact with aspiring MDs and work together as a team just as they would within a normal health care delivery system. Large lecture spaces and learning studios will be complemented by high-tech simulation areas that utilize virtual and augmented reality as part of their simulated offerings.
The facility is also anticipated to be flexible to adapt both to new technologies and equipment as well as to changes in health care models. In addition, the building is expected to establish a physical space dedicated to honor inductees to the Tennessee Healthcare of Fame.
Belmont has yet to announce when the medical school program will be operational or the cost to launch it. However, Belmont anticipates an inaugural class of 150 students, with an expected enrollment of 500-600 students when the College of Medicine reaches full capacity. An architect also has not been announced for the project.
Belmont is home to more than 8,400 students and offers an endowment of about $250 million.
