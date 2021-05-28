Local businessman and long-time Tennessee State University supporter Bill Freeman has donated $300,000 to the TSU football program.
The donation follows former NFL star and Tennessee Titan Eddie George recently having been named TSU head football coach.
Freeman, chairman of Freeman Webb Company and a former TSU Board of Trustees member, said in a release he is excited about the direction in which TSU President Glenda Glover and Athletics Director Dr. Mikki Allen are taking the football program and the university.
Freeman served two terms on what was then a reconstituted TSU Board of Trustees before stepping down about a year ago. In 2015 and 2016, he and his family donated $275,000 to various programs at TSU.
“I am excited about everything Dr. Glover is doing at Tennessee State University,” Freeman (whose FW Publishing is the parent of Nashville Post) said in the release. “I am equally excited about Eddie George. This is a great time for the university going forward.”
Jamie Isabel, TSU associate vice president of institutional advancement, corporate relations and foundation, said the gift will prove helpful.
“I am excited to have received this large donation from Freeman Webb and its chairman, my friend, Bill Freeman,” Isabel said. “Bill, his company and his family are the first to make such a large donation to the new era of TSU football. As a former TSU board member, Bill’s interest is very much noted in his gift.”
Vanderbilt teams with nonprofit on carbon neutrality effort
Vanderbilt University officials have announced a collaboration with nonprofit organization Climate Vault that will allow the university to achieve carbon neutrality decades ahead of its initial goal.
In 2019, the university set a goal to power its campus entirely through renewable energy and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Working with Climate Vault, VU will use the cap-and-trade market — which is designed to limit harmful emissions — to accelerate the university’s effort to become the first member of the Association of American Universities to achieve carbon neutrality.
“Climate change is one of the world’s greatest challenges, and research universities can and must play a unique role in identifying and modeling solutions,” VU Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said in a release. “At Vanderbilt, this means constantly asking ourselves how we can accomplish more — and then serving as a laboratory for innovation to reduce our total carbon footprint. Climate Vault offers a bridge for our work, giving us a greater immediate impact on the problem and also stimulating much-needed research in carbon removal technologies that can have far-reaching benefits for the future.”
Climate Vault was founded by a team led by environmental economist Michael Greenstone, director of the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.
Milwaukee entity funds Martha O’Bryan Center
Milwaukee-based Baird has announced that seven nonprofits located in Milwaukee, Chicago, Nashville and Louisville are the inaugural recipients of the Paul Purcell “Kids Win!” Annual Baird Education Grants totaling $700,000.
Funded by Baird, Baird Foundation and Baird associates, the education grants honor former company Chairman, President and CEO Paul Purcell, who died in February 2020.
Martha O’Bryan Center, which serves children and youth in the Nashville area, will use the grant funds to support low-income, first-generation college students with persistence coaching and support services in preparation of and throughout their post-secondary careers.
King’s Creek Golf Club rebrands as Towhee Club
Officials with King’s Creek Golf Club, a public Arnold Palmer golf course located in Spring Hill, have announced a rebranding to Towhee Club.
Towhee Club selected Seth McWhorter of McWhorter Creative to come up with the Towhee Club name — inspired by the Eastern Towhee bird, a year-round inhabitant of central Tennessee and most of the South — and logo. The new name is accompanied by additional renovations to the course to add a contemporary clubhouse featuring a restaurant and bar, in addition to an outdoor event venue welcoming all residents of Spring Hill and the surrounding area.
Renovations for the covered outdoor venue and lawn area that will be used to host large events, concerts and family activities are expected to be finished by late summer, while the new clubhouse is projected to open January 2022.
“This rebrand and the substantial enhancements to the course are all a part of the bigger plan we've had since the beginning, which is to make this one of the finest public golf courses in Middle Tennessee and the Nashville area," said Nathan Lyons, one of the owners of the Towhee Club. “The goal is to give golfers and non-golfers alike an exceptional experience and guest services that will make Towhee Club a destination for everyone. "
In 2020, Lyons and brother Joel Lyons took over ownership of what is now Towhee Club. Their plans to make the course a top public golf course in Middle Tennessee started with the renovations to the course last year.
Towhee Club is locally managed in partnership with Bobby Jones Links, based in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Music City Chief Executives’ Vitulli honored by Vistage
Music City Chief Executives, a leadership consultancy that helps local CEOs develop and implement strategies to accelerate the success of their companies, has announced that Vistage CEO Clark Vitulli has been given a Chair Excellence Award.
California-based Vistage annually recognizes chairs who excel across multiple criteria, including group size, member retention and member referrals. Vitulli chairs four Vistage groups in the Nashville area, which include 70 members. This is his fourth Chair Excellence Award in the eight years that he has been a chair in Nashville.
“I am proud to receive this award, especially given the conditions our members have navigated over the past 15 months,” Vitulli said in a release. “An increasing number of executives are realizing the need for a valued peer group, and I’m grateful to be recognized for the success of my work to lead local business leaders through the challenges and opportunities they face.”
Make Your Move launches locally
Packing and move management services company Make Your Move is now operational in Middle Tennessee.
Services include packing and unpacking, organization and set-up of new residence, managing the move team, working with vendors and coordination of consignment, donations and estate sales.
Make Your Move also schedules meetings with cleaners and contractors, and coordinates with movers.
“People are busier today than ever and Nashville’s real estate market is hectic,” Make Your Move Founder Sara Weedman said in a release. “With more than 30,000 people relocating to Middle Tennessee in 2020 and less than two weeks of inventory currently available, movers don’t have time to worry about packing and organizing. Make Your Move offers a stress-free moving experience to ensure your old home is packed to perfection and your new home is organized and move-in ready.”
