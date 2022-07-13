Vanderbilt University has signed a five-year education partnership with the National Security Agency.
The military-academic collaboration is meant to advance education on issues of modern conflict and emerging threats, according to a press release.
The director of the federal intelligence agency, Gen. Paul Nakasone, recently gave the keynote address at the Vanderbilt Summit on Modern Conflict and Emerging Threats. The summit brought together NSA representatives with ROTC students and university leadership to discuss partnerships among military, government, academia and the private sector.
At the May summit, Vanderbilt University Chancellor Daniel Diermeier appointed Padma Raghavan as leader of a new university-wide task force, the Initiative for the Study and Resolution of Modern Conflict. The group will advise university leadership on interdisciplinary research. Raghavan signed the agreement with NSA on behalf of Vanderbilt.
“Vanderbilt has long been recognized for our highly interdisciplinary and collaborative approach to find innovative solutions,” said Raghavan. “By engaging directly with the defense and intelligence communities, we can further expand our world-class capabilities to solve the most pressing issues facing our nation.”
Vanderbilt has a history of military-academic partnerships, and was the first to sign an education partnership agreement with Army Futures Command in 2019, according to the release.
