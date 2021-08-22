Today, Middle Tennessee State University is statistically likely to begin its academic year with lower Black enrollment for the fifth consecutive year. That is fueling unrest in the latest chapter of racial equity battles on campus, with some attributing the trend to a campus culture that devalues the African-American contingent of the student body.
The number of full-time, Black undergraduate students fell 23 percent from fall 2016 to fall 2020. Female Black undergrads saw a 29 percent decline in that four-year span, whereas the number of males dropped 20 percent. For the latter, the trend extends back to 2014 for a 27 percent decline.
More specific data tell starker tales still: Of the males, those eligible for the Pell Grant — which is awarded based on federally recognized levels of financial need — have seen a precipitous 38 percent drop in enrollment in the last six years. Enrollment for those who were first in their families to go to college fell 33 percent in the same period. The number of first-generation, Pell-eligible, full-time Black undergraduate enrollees proportionately shrank by 38 percent.
These figures signify a retention disparity given that total enrollment at MTSU a year ago was essentially flat versus the number of 2016. President Sidney McPhee positions the trend amid what he characterizes as a quasi-political or bureaucratic conflict between two sides of the institution — students, faculty and everyone in between — vying for hegemony on how to describe its racial equity.
“There has been an attempt on both sides to put out a false narrative in describing or expressing one’s opinion about the culture of the campus as it relates to issues of inclusion and diversity,” Dr. McPhee said. “I’m not making any excuses for our efforts. I am not at all acknowledging to any that false narrative that somehow MTSU is uncaring or does not have the interest of a diverse or an inclusive campus. Anyone can draw that conclusion; I say, ‘Look at the facts.’”
From 2011 to 2014, Black male, full-time undergrads saw an almost 10 percent bump in graduation rates during that time, for example. Those who were first-generation students saw a nearly commensurate increase as did Pell-eligible students. This trend reversed from 2015 to 2020, which McPhee did not object to calling a setback.
This topic is on the minds of the university's leaders. At an MTSU Board of Trustees meeting April 6, Vice Chair Darrell Freeman gave a scheduled presentation on the subject despite it first being lightly challenged for 10 minutes by Chairman and former Metro Planning Commissioner Stephen B. Smith.
“That is not acceptable,” Freeman said of first-generation, Black, Pell-eligible males showing a 10.5 percent graduation rate in 2016, citing staffers who presented the same information to the board in a committee meeting on March 16. “With the disparity the way it is, I believe that we’re losing millions of dollars in tuition and books and fees because of this disparity” in drop-out rates for this demographic versus others.
Freeman argued only that MTSU can and should do more to bolster the success of Black students. MTSU has 16 equity programs to address Black male students; six of which fall under the jurisdiction of the Office of Student Success. There are nine programs supporting Pell-eligible students from underrepresented demographic groups and four of those specifically target Black students. Another such program focuses on minority faculty.
McPhee told the Post this cultural reality on campus “could very well have a significant impact on retention and graduation. The environment in which a person is functioning has a direct impact on the ability of that person to function successfully. Now, the degree to which that potency is not addressed or not acknowledged, you can try to mitigate that, and that’s what we have tried to do. […] In 2017, we did a campus survey on racial climate on the campus [...] part of what we did in creating that Office of Student Success and the Scholars Academy that we pumped half a million dollars in from the university budget.”
Scholars Academy is a two-week, early orientation program for freshmen that aims to provide a supportive learning environment, especially for the demographic groups in question. Since its inception in 2006, about 1,600 students have participated so far, and retention rates among them meet or exceed those of other student body demographics.
In the same April 6 meeting for which Freeman made his presentation, however, a student made a presentation of his own to suggest that campus culture was fraught with racial prejudice. He cited several examples, including the nationally reported negligence of COVID protections for student-athletes in the football program and alleged attempts to hide sick players.
Relatedly, Freeman pointed to student-athletes as an example of what the university can achieve when properly motivated to improving the graduation rates of target demographics. The six-year graduation rate for student-athletes at MTSU tops 90 percent.
“311 days ago, peaceful protesters were tear-gased on university property,” said Braxton Coleman, a Black junior at MTSU referring to the aftermath of a George Floyd vigil in which the Murfreesboro Police Department deployed tear gas on participants near the campus entrance. “They were harassed by military-grade police trucks just sitting on a street corner demanding justice.”
When Coleman’s scheduled time to speak expired, Freeman motioned to extend more time to him. Smith declined to let Coleman finish his presentation.
MTSU controversially opted not to appeal the Tennessee Historical Commission’s February 2016 decision to deny its request for a waiver that would have allowed the school to change the name off its Army ROTC Building: Nathan Bedford Forrest Hall. McPhee attributed the decision at the time to key stakeholders’ unwillingness to retain legal counsel at the university’s own expense. A subsequent attempt to change the name in 2018 also failed.
MTSU is making a big mistake for not changing the name of Nathan Bedford Forrest Hall to something non-controversial. I'm White but my ancestor fought for the Union, so I don't like the Old South stuff.
As fr the "Why?" question - look at where the students are going. During that time period a lot of students have enrolled in online colleges and there is a lot of competition for Black students..
MTSU needs to reduce costs. Every sports program should pay for itself. If it doesn't, cancel it.
I doubt that racism is the reason and that could keep them from finding out the truth.
Yada, yada, yada.
