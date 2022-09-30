Nearly two years have passed since Mayor John Cooper appointed Ron Johnson as Metro's first community safety coordinator and overseer of a $3 million community safety pilot initiative, The Village.
This past year his day-to-day tasks have included working with community leaders, nonprofits and faith-based organizations to work on safety strategies in all neighborhoods.
Johnson told the Post that The Village was established to bring people together and highlight community power.
“It's going to take The Village to change our community but it's going to take many villages to change our city,” Johnson said. “I would like to equip everybody with the right tools to make better decisions to change our communities and know that we're better together than fighting.”
The Village's first in-person meeting was at the beginning of September. Program members are currently working on coming up with strategies to combat violence.
According to Johnson, the initiative has more than 300 people participating. However, he is hoping more community members will join to strengthen the effort.
“You want to build an ecosystem that can live without Steve Jobs,” he said. “Steve is no longer here, but we still use Apple products, right? So that's the ecosystem that I would like it to be.”
Additionally, Johnson plans to speak more about The Village and his life experiences to students attending the Meharry Medical College conference on Oct. 15. The conference will focus on laws and policies that create inequality, discontent and illness.
“It's important that every child is a part of The Village because we all desire, need and want to be loved,” he said. “The greatest thing we can do is love each other because to me, love conquers all. I truly believe that we can love our way out of this, but not without work. We got to do something.”