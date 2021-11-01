Belmont University President Greg Jones and the university itself have teamed to create an endowment targeting first-generation students and to start with a value of $1 million.
The Susan Pendleton Jones Endowment for First Generation Students at Belmont University has been established, in part, to honor the work of Jones’ wife, Rev. Susan Pendleton Jones.
The endowed fund will be used to support first-generation Belmont students through scholarships. There will be a specific focus on students enrolling in BU via community colleges. Susan Jones’ mother graduated from a community college.
Susan Jones served for several years as associate dean of ministerial formation at Duke University Divinity School and also worked as that university’s director of field education. The Joneses came to BU from Duke.
A retired elder in the Western North Carolina Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, Susan Jones has served pastorates in North Carolina and Maryland and as the former United Methodist campus minister at Duke. She is a graduate of Virginia Wesleyan University, received her Master of Divinity degree from Duke and was awarded an honorary doctorate from Virginia Wesleyan.
“Her sense of discernment, ministry and leadership with others is matched only by her kindness and humility,” Greg Jones said of his wife. “Creating this endowed fund in her name feels like a perfect way to honor her and inspire more young people to experience a transformative education that will empower their own good work in the world.”
