Mayor John Cooper announced Monday that Metro’s new housing division will be headed by the Greater Nashville Regional Council’s economic and community development director.
Angela Hubbard will officially take the helm for the new division on Jan. 3, and her team will lead Metro’s efforts on developing an overall housing strategy, including that of affordable housing. That team, comprised in part of the Barnes Fund staff and a data analyst, will engage in a fact-finding operation on which to base funding recommendations, track Nashville’s affordable housing inventory with a central database and make sure that Metro makes the most impactful allocation decisions with its funds.
“I am thrilled to see Mayor Cooper’s continued commitment to addressing the city’s housing — especially affordable housing — needs and am deeply honored to join Metro Government in creating a comprehensive, unified housing strategy,” Hubbard said in a release. “I am ready to pick up the great work of the Affordable Housing Task Force and collaborate with Metro colleagues and affordable housing partners to implement actions that will help Nashvillians struggling with housing insecurity.”
Hubbard is expected to work closely with the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency and its new director, Troy White. She will also work with the Metro Planning Department since it oversees pertinent zoning and housing policies.
“The Planning Department sees firsthand the immense need for housing — especially quality affordable housing — in our community,” said Lucy Kempf, executive director of Metro Planning. “I’m excited to work with a team, led by the incredibly talented Angela Hubbard, that will fully focus on finding the appropriate local tools, funding streams and policy to work with various Metro agencies and partners to help bridge this gap in our community.”
Hubbard’s tenure with the Greater Nashville Regional Council is part of the 25 years of experience she brings to the role. Half of her career was spent with MDHA in a variety of positions, including development specialist, legal affairs officer, assistant director of community development and director of community development; the latter role she held for six-and-a-half years. Hubbard also served the state as a legislative performance auditor from 1997 to 2007. She is an alumnus of the University of Tennessee, from which she earned both her bachelor’s dgeree in political science and Master’s of Public Administration. Thereafter, she earned her law degree from the Nashville School of Law in 2009.
This appointment comes as an American Rescue Plan allocation injects $55 million of federal funds into affordable housing support — which contributes to a historic level of funding this year — on the heels of Metro Council’s recent approval of Councilmember Colby Sledge’s proposal that doubled Cooper’s $20 million ARP allocation to keep up with the federal spending timeline requirements.
“I committed to stepping up Nashville’s affordable housing efforts and we are doing just that through record levels of investment and hiring a visionary leader as Metro’s first Director of Housing to work outside of the Mayor’s Office,” Cooper said in announcing the appointment. “I promised to institutionalize the city’s affordable housing efforts both by bringing on additional expertise and moving the Barnes Fund into a standing department — today I can announce that we have done just that. We just completed the largest funding round ever for the Barnes Fund thanks to increased investment in our budget. We have added housing staff capacity and have now hired a Director of Housing to lead a new division of housing within the Planning Department. And thanks to support from the Metro Council, we are set to double the federal funds commitment I made this spring.”
The ARP addition brings Metro’s total investments in affordable housing to $72.5 million with the largest expenditure coming from the Barnes Fund at $32.5 million, though this is comprised of a $20 million-dollar ARP allocation and $12.5 million in city operating dollars. Another $20 million will go to the new Catalyst Fund, which is tasked with enhancing Metro’s ability to quickly preserve at-risk housing units. The renewed focus on the Barnes and Catalyst funds is a product of the Affordable Housing Task Force’s recommendations on keeping nonprofits involved in driving the affordable housing market.
“For the past six years, the Barnes Fund for Affordable Housing has been a valued partner in helping our organization grow in our capacity and mission to serve families,” said Mark Wright, executive director of Be a Helping Hand, a local, grant-funded nonprofit. “Being a small nonprofit, the Barnes Fund has worked with our organization to overcome development barriers. Kudos to the Barnes Fund staff, review committee and Board of Directors for taking on the enormous task of continuing to provide affordable housing while being a valued partner to our organization.”
Another $15 million in ARP funding is also earmarked for MDHA to expedite the construction of 1,100 units, unlock infrastructure and gap-finance the construction of 100 more units in the Envision Cayce community in East Nashville. Cooper has also purposed $3 million for a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes program to incentivize the private-sector production of affordable units. That PILOT program, he said in his April State of Metro address, would adjust developers’ tax bills when they create new units. Infrastructure participation agreements are also supposed to be reached on affordable housing projects, facilitated by another $2 million expenditure.
