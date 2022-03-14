The owner of Hendersonville-based craft beer business Half Batch Brewing has announced construction has started on a future home that will be larger and more functional than the present space.
According to the release, the 11,000-square-foot free-standing facility will be located at 154 Bonita Parkway in Hendersonville. A late-year opening is eyed, with the cost to undertake the project not being disclosed.
The announcement comes about 3.5 years after Half Batch owner/brewer Nathan Newton announced he would increase production and unveil a new can design. Newton began operations in late 2017, with the Half Batch brewery and taproom operating at 393 East Main St. at the Hazel Path Commons Shopping Center (to be home to the future Half Batch, too).
The future facility — to offer an outdoor beer garden — will allow the brewery to expand production. Half Batch Brewing produced 630 barrels in 2020 and 950 barrels in 2021. Newton estimates the eventual facility will allow space to expand production up to 4,000 barrels a year and to offer 15 beers on tap.
Half Batch offers 13 beers on tap and is recognized for its Fulkin Scottish Ale, Two Foot Cream Ale, BS IPA and Get Crackin Pale Ale. Its canned product is found in area retail establishments.
The release notes Nashville-based Design Constructors Inc. is handling design and engineering duties, with Dyer Construction of Hendersonville the contractor for the project.
“Half Batch Brewing was born in the kitchen of my college apartment in 1995, and I could have never imagined what it has become today,” Newton said in the release. “Since opening our doors, we have experienced steady and accelerating business growth that has made this expansion possible — all thanks to the support of our local community.”
The Half Batch taproom is open Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 2 to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 2 to 7 p.m.
The brewery is Hendersonville's first and only business of its type.
