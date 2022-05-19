Officials with Nashville-based MarketStreet Enterprises announced Thursday work has begun on the $123 million 445 Park Commons, to be located adjacent to Geodis Park at Fairgrounds Nashville, with a 2024 completion eyed.
The six-story 445 Park Commons is being billed as the “largest privately developed mixed-use, mixed-income project in Nashville,” according to a release.
To sit at 445 Benton Ave., the building will offer 335 residences, with 120 units to be reserved for residents earning 60 percent or below the area median income and at least an additional 40 units dedicated to those earning 80 percent or below the area median income. In addition, 445 Park Commons will offer 11,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial retail space, a 7,500-square-foot micro-business incubator space for “makers and artisans,” and a roughly 500-space parking garage.
MarketStreet Enterprises will pay Metro an annual ground rent payment to lease the land for 445 Park Commons. The ground rent payment schedule is fixed for the first 30 years and then escalates during the remainder of the term.
Participating in the project are architect and interior designer Smith Gee Studio, landscape architect Hawkins Partners, civil engineer Barge Cauthen & Associates and general contractor R.C. Mathews Contractor. Each is locally based. Financing has been provided by Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, and the affordable housing units were facilitated by tax credit equity investor PNC Bank.
The project utilizes tax credits provided by the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and tax-exempt bonds issued by the Metro Health and Educational Facilities Board. The project also received a payment in lieu of tax from the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency.
The building will sit within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17.
“Park Commons is truly a community-based project offering neighborhood amenities and affordable and workforce housing within a beautiful mixed-use project,” Jay Turner, MarketStreet managing director, said in the release. “We are grateful to Metro Nashville, Councilmember Sledge, the Fair Commissioners Board, THDA, MDHA, the Health and Educational Facilities Board and all our financing partners and investors for making this project a reality.”
