The West Nashville property home to Villa Maria Manor, a residential building accommodating Catholic seniors, is slated for an addition with a focus on affordability.
According to a Metro permit related to water and sewer capacity and availability, the future 214-unit building could offer up to 150 one-bedroom units and 64 two-bedrooms.
The property includes the eight-story Villa Maria Manor (which is billed as housing targeting low-income senior residents) and Mary Queen of Angels (an assisted living facility). The main address is 30 White Bridge Pike.
Joe Cacopardo, Diocese of Nashville director of strategic communications and marketing, said the diocese has entered a letter of intent with a company that would undertake the development of the site with the future building, to offer affordable housing. The diocese is not identifying the prospective developer.
“Affordable housing is a major part of the mission of that property,” Cacopardo said. “This will be the at least the second time we’ve entered into a letter of intent that would advance that mission.”
If it materializes, the future building will rise on a site sandwiched by Villa Maria Manor (which is billed as housing that targets low-income senior residents) and Mary Queen of Angels Assisted. That site previously accommodated the one-story Saint Mary Villa, which offered day care and office space before being razed during the pandemic.
The Diocese of Nashville has enlisted Catalyst Design Group for land-planning and engineering duties, the permit notes.
