The West Nashville property home to Villa Maria Manor, a residential building accommodating Catholic seniors, is slated for an addition with a focus on affordability.

According to a Metro permit related to water and sewer capacity and availability, the future 214-unit building could offer up to 150 one-bedroom units and 64 two-bedrooms.

30 White Bridge Pike

Villa Maria Manor as seen in 2019

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.