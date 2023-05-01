A West Davidson County property once eyed for a landfill is now being proposed for a townhome development.
Located at 7848 McCrory Lane, the roughly 42-acre property offers primarily trees and Hutton Lake — water that filled a portion of the former rock quarry that is sometimes called the Bellevue Quarry.
The property’s owner, an LLC comprising some local investors, is seeking a preliminary specific plan zoning for the property, which sits within Metro Councilmember Dave Rosenberg’s District 35.
In late 2021, the owners sought a permit to use the quarry to dispose of rock and dirt. Neighbors opposed the effort, which failed to materialize. The Metro Planning Commission eventually rezoned the property to accommodate low-density residential usage.
Now the owners — who have been required to combat trespassers seeking to swim in the body of water — are seeking the specific plan zoning so that the property can be reinvented with 94 townhomes that would partially wrap the quarry/lake, according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department.
Dalamar Homes is listed on the document. The company, officials for which could not be reached for comment, bills itself as a builder of affordable custom homes.
The ownership group — which seemingly includes venture capitalist Townes Duncan and local entrepreneur Crom Carmichael — has enlisted Franklin’s TSquare Engineering to assist in the effort.
The owners paid $1.3 million for the property in 2006, Metro records show. Hidden River State Park is located across McCrory Lane from the quarry site.
Scuba Nashville uses the quarry for scuba training and has done so for about 10 years. The organization hopes to continue to use the lake, according to a source.