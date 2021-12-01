An entity affiliated with Nashville-based commercial real estate company Green & Little has paid a collectively $2.65 million for three Wedgewood-Houston properties, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 412-414-416 Humphreys St., the parcels offer a combined 0.54 acres and are zoned to accommodate a mix of uses.
The seller of the South Nashville sites was William Perkins, who paid a collective $171,000 for the trio of properties in three transactions (one in 1979 and two in 2006), according to Metro records. There are no tenants of note in any of the three buildings on the site.
The deal follows Green & Little’s having recently sold for $11 million a Green Hills retail building home to, among others, Starbucks and FedEx Office (read here).
Of note, the just-sold property sits across an alley from a 0.44-acre property Green & Little owns at 1269 Fourth Ave. S. and for which the company paid $2 million in 2017, Metro records show.
Anderson Green. Green & Little vice president, told the Post the company — likely known more for its investing than its development — is monitoring the real estate climate in Wedgewood-Houston.
“We’re assessing the situation in the area,” he said. “We saw an opportunity to supplement our original property and to create a larger footprint.”
Charlie Gibson, managing director with the Nashville office of Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield, represented Perkins in the transaction.
