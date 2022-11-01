A two-parcel Berry Hill property has sold for $1.6 million, with the new owner having practiced as a certified public accountant for 47 years.

Veteran accountant Kenneth Kraft, managing member of locally based Kraft & Company, created West Iris Reverse LLC for the purchase of the properties, located at 605 and 607 W. Iris Drive. His firm operates at 114 29th Ave. S.

Kraft.png

Kenneth Kraft
Screen Shot 2022-11-01 at 12.28.07 PM.png

607 W. Iris Drive

