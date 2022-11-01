A two-parcel Berry Hill property has sold for $1.6 million, with the new owner having practiced as a certified public accountant for 47 years.
Veteran accountant Kenneth Kraft, managing member of locally based Kraft & Company, created West Iris Reverse LLC for the purchase of the properties, located at 605 and 607 W. Iris Drive. His firm operates at 114 29th Ave. S.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was Adam Brown, whose late father paid a collective $56,000 for the properties in two transactions (one in 1981 and the other in 1982).
“The intent is to construct a building for the future of Kraft & Company,” Kraft said, adding the firm has been located at its current location for 18 years (read more here).
One of Nashville’s oldest CPA businesses, Kraft & Company began operations in 1975. Some of its employees are related to officials with Nashville-based Kraft CPAs (though the two firms are not affiliated).
Compass Classroom, which provides educational videos for parents who homeschool their children, operates from the 605 W. Iris site. The 607 W. Iris building offers no tenant.
Via West Iris Reverse LLC, Kraft has landed a $1.8 million loan from the Brentwood office of Starkville, Mississippi-based Cadence Bank, a separate document notes.
In 1980, James Cason and Wilton Weller paid $55,000 for the 605 W. Iris property. Known as "Buzz," Cason is a record producer who was a founding member of The Casuals, billed as Nashville's first rock and roll group and known best as the backing band for Brenda Lee. Weller once served as lead guitarist for Paul Revere & The Raiders.
Kraft said he did not use a broker for the transaction. The Post was unable to determine if Brown had representation.
