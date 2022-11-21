Qdoba

The building as seen this past summer

Vanderbilt University has paid $12,087,500 for the Midtown property last home to fast-casual Mexican restaurant Qdoba, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

The 0.48-acre property is located at 2019 West End Ave. at that street’s busy intersection with 21st Avenue.

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.