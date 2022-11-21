Vanderbilt University has paid $12,087,500 for the Midtown property last home to fast-casual Mexican restaurant Qdoba, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The 0.48-acre property is located at 2019 West End Ave. at that street’s busy intersection with 21st Avenue.
The sellers were multiple LLCs, details about which the Post was unable to determined. The property offers a nondescript building oriented in a suburban manner (with surface parking separating it from the street).
The property sits adjacent to modernist mid-rise Baker Building at 110 21st Ave. S. Of note, Vanderbilt also owns the property on which that 1967-opened 11-story office building sits, having paid $5.2 million for it in early 1990, Metro records show.
In addition, Vanderbilt, officials with which could not be reached for comment, owns the Terrace Place Garage, with an address of 2010 Terrace Place. The university paid about $1.1 million for the property in late 1989 and then had it redeveloped with the structured parking facility.
Via two entities, the Catholic Diocese of Nashville owns the remainder of the block, which is bordered by West End, 21st, Terrace Place and 20th Avenue. Those holdings include the Cathedral of the Incarnation and a traditional building located at 2004 Terrace Place and called the Frassati House (see here).
Vanderbilt also owns the nearby Midtown property on which a mixed-used project is unfolding and to offer graduate student housing and a Turnip Truck Urban Fare grocery store (read here).
The Qdoba apparently has been closed for about seven months.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
