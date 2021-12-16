The Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency has approved a proposal from Vanderbilt University Medical Center to build a 42-bed hospital hospital in Murfreesboro.
The $144 million project marks a major entrance into the fast-growing sector of Rutherford County for Vanderbilt, one that has been contested by competing health systems since last year. The medical center originally sought approval to build out a 48-bed facility in the same location in 2020, but was denied in favor of a proposed neighborhood hospital by Ascension Saint Thomas.
The two facilities will now coexist in the Blackman community of Murfreesboro.
Vanderbilt Rutherford Hospital will be a full-service community hospital providing emergency room services, obstetrics, surgical capabilities and cardiac catheterization services, as well as additional ICU beds.
Officials with Saint Thomas, TriStar Health and Williamson Medical Center, among other competitors in the market, opposed the project. In a hearing with state regulators on Wednesday, attorneys for the health systems said there was no demand driving a need for Vanderbilt to expand, and that the specialties they intend to offer are already available in the region.
Upon Vanderbilt filing the certificate of need request approved on Wednesday, Ascension Saint Thomas announced a 58-bed expansion in Rutherford County of its own. Construction for Ascension’s Westlawn Community Hospital, approved last year, is still underway.
