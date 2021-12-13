Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s efforts to build a hospital in Rutherford County are again facing stiff opposition from regional competitors.
VUMC’s application will be considered by the state’s Health Services and Development Agency on Wednesday. The list of organizations opposed to the project is lengthy and includes several Ascension Saint Thomas facilities, Williamson Medical Center, Unity Medical Center and BlueCross BlueShield.
The proposed facility would be located on Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro and offer 42 beds for full-service acute care and cardiac catherization services. The estimated cost is more than $144 million.
The project is slightly smaller than one VUMC pitched for the site in 2020. The state denied that application.
Rutherford County is home to facilities owned by almost all of the region’s major health care players, with VUMC a prominent exception.
“We have heard from numerous people in Murfreesboro and Rutherford County, including state and local government officials, community and business leaders, fellow healthcare professionals, and most importantly many of our patients, who are vocal supporters of these plans and continue to encourage us to move forward with this proposal,” VUMC Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Health System Officer Wright Pinson said regarding the health system’s second application.
Several Ascension Saint Thomas facilities, in partnership with TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center, are currently battling VUMC in court, arguing in a recently filed lawsuit that the parties should be preserving documents related to the initial state denial in case further disputes arise from the outcome of the second application.
VUMC did not responded to a request for comment.
"Ascension Saint Thomas, along with other health care organizations, physician groups and concerned citizens are opposing Vanderbilt University Medical Center's previously denied application to build a hospital in Rutherford County," an Ascension spokesperson said. "This project does not demonstrate need nor does it establish that the effects attributed to competition or duplication of services would benefit the consumer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.