A small commercial building located in The Nations and that sold in January for $2.85 million has now sold for $4.2 million — with both the buyer and the seller well-known local real estate investors.
The seller of the property, located at 4801 Centennial Blvd. was distiller and entrepreneur Darek Bell. Of note, Bell previously had considered operating an outpost of his Wedgewood-Houston-based Corsair Artisan Distillery from the 7,000-square-foot building. That effort will not materialize, Bell said.
Of note, Bell had acquired a 45-foot-tall continuous column still that will not fit in the just-sold building, thus prompting him, in part, to change his plans.
The new owner is Rusty Dunn, who recently sold a commercial property, also located in The Nations, for $3.35 million to South Carolina-based Hudson Automotive (read here). Dunn also recently bought a large surface parking lot at 1809 and 1817 Lebanon Pike for $2.8 million (read here).
Trent Yates, a partner with Nashville-based Sagemont Real Estate, represented Bell. Will Dunn, a broker with the local office of Dallas-based CBRE and a Rusty Dunn relative, brokered the deal for the seller.
Stites & Harbison provided legal counsel to Bell on the transaction.
The transaction comes as Bell recently told the Post he is targeting a year’s end opening for an under-construction large-scale distillery for his Corsair Artisan Distillery in Cheatham County (read here).
To be located near Ashland City at 1016 Trinity Road, the facility will offer a production capacity of 24,000 barrels per year. Corsair’s Wedgewood-Houston and Marathon Village distilleries can produce collectively about 1,000 barrels annually.
Bell was able to acquire the 4801 Centennial Blvd. property in January for only $2.85 million (read here) due, in part, to his previous transaction with Phoenix-based development company Alliance Residential Co. Specifically, in June 2020 Bell sold to Alliance what was then a two-parcel 6.3-acre property for $10.35 million. Alliance would later redevelop the site — which is located near Stocking 51, Silo Bend and the Cumberland River — with apartment building Broadstone Nations and the just-sold commercial building.
Alliance then sold the apartment building in March to Atlanta-based multifamily investment and management firm Cortland Partners for about $128.6 million (read here). The building is now called Cortland at The Nations.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Mary Carolyn Roberts' District 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.