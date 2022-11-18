Steve Smith — the Lower Broadway bar business owner of Tootsie’s fame — has acquired the Midtown property home to the venerable Jimmy Kelly’s Steakhouse.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Smith’s HTG Restaurant Group LLC paid $3.7 million for the building housing the restaurant and the 0.38 acres on which it sits. The address is 217 Louise Ave.
The seller was JKS Investments LLC, led by Mike Kelly. That entity paid $697,500 for the property in 2009, Metro records show.
A source said Jimmy Kelly’s Steakhouse remains open for business and that Kelly retains some ownership in the restaurant. However, it is unclear if Smith now also controls some of the business, according to the source.
Smith, who has landed a $3.06 million loan from Nashville-based Studio Bank, could not be reached for comment.
Founded by John Kelly, Mike’s grandfather, Jimmy Kelly’s began operations in 1934 and ranks among Nashville’s longest-operational and most well-recognized restaurants.
In addition to Tootsie’s World Famous Orchid Lounge, Smith owns and operates downtown watering holes Honky Tonk Central, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse, Rippy’s and The Diner.
A staunch pro-business conservative, Smith is known for his outspoken approach, with some locals finding his blunt persona irksome. In contrast, others credit Smith for creating jobs and being unapologetically honest. He reportedly paid his employees while they could not work during the pandemic. And Channel 2 reported in April 2020 that Smith donated $100,000 to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee following the tornado that ripped through Nashville.
The purchase comes as Smith and business partner Bryan Lewis prep to reinvent the long-closed South Street in a future three-story building to be located on the Midtown site (which offers an address of 911 20th Ave. S.). Read more here.
No brokers were involved in the transaction, the source said.