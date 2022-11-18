Jimmy
Courtesy of Jimmy Kelly's

Steve Smith — the Lower Broadway bar business owner of Tootsie’s fame — has acquired the Midtown property home to the venerable Jimmy Kelly’s Steakhouse.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Smith’s HTG Restaurant Group LLC paid $3.7 million for the building housing the restaurant and the 0.38 acres on which it sits. The address is 217 Louise Ave.

