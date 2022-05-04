The Tennessee Titans have picked Kansas City-based Manica Architecture to work on initial concepts for a proposed stadium to be located along the Cumberland River.
The work could include concept plans for the East Bank footprint and timeline projections. Manica will work on planning the stadium’s programming and concept elements and will work in tandem with owner’s representative CAA Icon, according to a report from Venue Now.
“A standard initial step in any potential stadium project is to bring on an architect to assist with conceptual planning,” a Titans spokesperson told the Post. “Manica’s work will help us more fully understand key aspects of the project as we continue to explore the possibility of a new stadium. We look forward to working with their team in this discovery phase.”
The Chicago Bears selected Manica for a similar role in that NFL organization’s effort to build a new facility in the Chicago suburbs. And the Kansas City design company is also working on upgrades to the Cleveland Guardians’ Progressive Field and a proposed arena for the Arizona Coyotes.
Venues Now reported that Manica could eventually partner with another firm as architect of record, which typically joins the project in later stages. Manica held a similar role, collaborating with HNTB as architect of record, on planning of the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium.
After initially gaming out potential upgrades to Nissan Stadium, the Titans have been discussing in recent months a possible domed stadium to replace the facility. The project could cost $2 billion or more and be complete in time for the 2026 NFL season. The aim of the roof — retractable or not — is to allow Nashville to host major national events like the Super Bowl and Final Four.
Tennessee lawmakers conditionally approved issuing $500 million in bonds to help pay for the new facility, and both Titans ownership and Metro Nashville are also expected to chip in significant amounts if the project moves forward.
