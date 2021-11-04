A Sylvan Park commercial building located near Otto’s Bar and LeQuire Gallery has been offered for sale for 75 percent more than the figure for which it last changed ownership hands 11 months ago.
Located near Interstate 40 at 4301 Alabama Ave., the 0.35 acre property’s nondescript structure was built in 1998 and offers 4,950 square feet. J&S Grinding, a saw sharpening business, operates from the building.
The owner is an LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine. The LLC paid $1 million for the property in December 2020 and is now asking $1.75 million. The asking price is the equivalent of almost $354 per foot based on the building's size, which ranks among the higher figures for recently listed property in that part of West Nashville.
The owner has enlisted Travis Kelty, president of Brentwood-based Kelty Commercial Real Estate, to handle the marketing and sale of the commercial services-zoned property.
Of note, Nashville-based real estate investment firm Nicol Investment Company paid $14.5 million for a three-level CubeSmart facility located at 4311 Alabama Ave. in March 2020, according to Metro records.
