The status of a proposed boutique office building project tentatively planned for Edgehill remains uncertain almost three years after details of the effort emerged.

As the Post reported in April 2020, and according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Chicago-based private equity real estate investment firm Pearlmark Real Estate Co., which owns the site, was to have teamed with Dallas-based development company Lincoln Property Co. on the effort.  

