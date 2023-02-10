The status of a proposed boutique office building project tentatively planned for Edgehill remains uncertain almost three years after details of the effort emerged.
As the Post reported in April 2020, and according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Chicago-based private equity real estate investment firm Pearlmark Real Estate Co., which owns the site, was to have teamed with Dallas-based development company Lincoln Property Co. on the effort.
As envisioned, the three-story building was to have been located on a 0.85-acre parcel at 915 Hawkins St., a property that also offers an address of 930 South St. and serves as a surface parking lot.
Since then, no work has been conducted at the site and no permits seemingly have been sought related to any construction.
Multiple attempts to contact Pearlmark were unsuccessful. Lincoln, via a spokesperson, declined to specifically address any updates regarding the effort.
Nashville-based Gresham Smith was hired for design and entitlement efforts for what the document noted was to have been called 915 Hawkins.
The site sits next to Nashville-based development company CA South’s mixed-use building Illume. According to the document, 915 Hawkins’ façade seemingly would have addressed South Street, like Illume. The building was to have offered three levels of below-grade garage parking.
Pearlmark acquired the 915 Hawkins property and a 1.14-acre companion parcel located across Southside Avenue at 1001 Hawkins St. in October 2016 for $10 million, according to Metro records.
Similarly, Pearlmark and Lincoln were to have teamed on a Music Row project for which the evolution also dates to early 2020.
A Pearlmark-affiliated entity in late 2017 paid $13.7 million for a parking garage and an accompanying five-floor office building, with an address of 49 Music Square W. (and located across an alley from the garage), according to Metro records.
Pearlmark was seeking to add one level of parking and four levels of office to the garage, which is located at 900 18th Ave. S. The office space would cover almost 122,000 square feet. Pearlmark officials could not be reached about that effort (read here).
Relatedly, Lincoln has not released any update on its plan to redevelop a SoBro site with a large office-and-retail skyscraper, with the effort dating to at least mid-2020 (read here).
