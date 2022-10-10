The status of a long-planned mixed-use tower to sit adjacent to Midtown’s Orbison Building remains unclear, with the project having seemingly stalled after two years of inactivity at the site.
In September 2020, Austin-based American Campus Communities paid about $10.98 million for the three-parcel site, which offers addresses of 1601, 1605 and 1607 Broadway and spans a collective 0.78 acres.
New York-based Scenic Investments — which seemingly offers a connection to American Campus Communities — previously eyed for the site a mid-2021 groundbreaking for what would be a roughly 27-story mixed-use tower.
However, Scenic Investments officials have declined to disclose to the Post a reason for the groundbreaking delay, a hoped-for start date and the company’s affiliation with American Campus Communities.
As originally designed, the tower was to stand almost 320 feet and offer 440 apartments, with Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio seemingly handling some architectural work. The building was designed to feature ground-level retail and a recording studio/musicians' space called The Sound Lab. The Smith Gee Studio website does not include an image of the tower.
The property sits adjacent to the Orbison Building (at 1625 Broadway) and previously offered a small one-story building that once accommodated part of Beaman Toyota's operations.
In early 2020, Scenic reached an agreement with the owners of the Orbison Building to have the tower designed in such a manner as to minimize the blocking of views and sunlight by Orbison Building users.