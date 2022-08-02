Westerly House art

An image has been released and a fourth quarter groundbreaking are planned regarding a mixed-use building eyed for about three years for a Wedgewood-Houston site about one block west of Corsair Distillery.

Local real estate investors and developers Nathan Hysmith (owner of HyVentures) and Beau Fowler (owner of Wedgewood Avenue), own the roughly 1.9 acres at 700 Hamilton Ave. and have landed a loan of about $53.2 million from Boston-based Santander Bank.

