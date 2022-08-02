An image has been released and a fourth quarter groundbreaking are planned regarding a mixed-use building eyed for about three years for a Wedgewood-Houston site about one block west of Corsair Distillery.
Local real estate investors and developers Nathan Hysmith (owner of HyVentures) and Beau Fowler (owner of Wedgewood Avenue), own the roughly 1.9 acres at 700 Hamilton Ave. and have landed a loan of about $53.2 million from Boston-based Santander Bank.
To be called Westerly House, the future six-story building will offer 246 apartments (including some micro-units and some co-living apartments that feature three and four bedrooms/bathrooms), a structured parking garage with 273 spaces and about 3,300 square feet of retail. A mid-2024 completion is eyed.
Westerly House will feature 10 units that are four-bedrooms/four-baths and about 1,400 square feet and 13 units that are three-bedrooms/three-baths that are approximately 1,200 square feet.
Via an LLC, Fowler and Hysmith, teaming with New York-based Atlas Real Estate Partners (Arvind Chary and Alex Foster), paid $4.5 million in 2019 for the parcel on which Westerly House will unfold, a Metro document notes. The property is located with a federally designated opportunity zone.
Nashville-based EOA and Manuel Zeitlin Architects are handling design. Hardaway Construction will serve as general contractor.
“Westerly House will provide residents with a highly amenitized building at affordable rents," Fowler told the Post. "In our traditional, micro and co-living units, we will offer an apartment option at a variety of price points.”
The sites are located adjacent to David Lusk Gallery, Zeitgeist and MZA. Adjacent is an 11.6-acre, two-parcel property owned by Vanderbilt University and a four-parcel site eyed for a 37-unit townhome development Chicago-based Red Seal and nearing completion.
Relatedly, Wedgewood Avenue and HY Ventures are working with Atlas Real Estate Partners on Standard Assembly, a 310-unit mixed-used development located nearby at 715 Merritt Ave. That project (read more here) is nearing completion.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17.
