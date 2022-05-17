The construction start status of boutique hotel Lord & Liberty planned for Rutledge Hill remains unclear but the project still is seemingly planned.
L&L Nashville LLC, partly comprising wife and husband Natasha Drisdelle and Timothy Drisdelle, acquired the downtown property in May 2019 for about $2.62 million, according to Metro records. The address is 627 Second Ave. S.
As the Post reported in June 2020, the development team released images showing a nine-story structure to rise next to the Victorian masonry building once home to the James Geddes Engine Co. No. 6 fire hall (read here). The handsome structure opened in 1895 and was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. In 1980, the building was awarded the Metro Historical Commission's Preservation Award.
Participating in the project at the time, according to a document submitted to Metro, were Blur Workshop (architecture), Hawkins Partners (landscape architecture), Thomas & Hutton (engineering) and Cap Ex Cumming (cost management).
The team was to have gone before the Metro Planning Commission’s downtown code design review committee in September 2020 to request a height modification. The current zoning allows for a building of no taller than six floors, with the LLC seeking nine. A document noted the building would rise about 115 feet. However, Metro records suggests the item was pulled from the agenda.
Since then, L&L Nashville LLC has quitclaimed the property, with an affiliated entity (Rutledge Hill LLC) now owning it. That LLC shares an address with Cleveland-based GBX Group, which bills itself as revitalizing historic buildings. The company’s website does not include the Lord & Liberty project, and GBX officials could not be reached for comment. However, and according to a source with information about the effort, the aforementioned Blur Workshop is still working on the design.
Of note, Lord & Liberty Hotel, Henrie House, operates in a historic building located at 28 Middleton St., about one block from the Second Avenue site. GBX owns that property, Metro records show, and the Drisdelles serve as co-founders of the local Lord & Liberty business. Tim Drisdelle told the Post Tuesday he could offer no update.
The ex-fire station building on Second Avenue sits next to the Litterer Building, a historic masonry building once accommodated Vanderbilt University. Washington, D.C.-based Blyth-Templeton Academy operates a co-ed college preparatory school at the building, with an address of 631 Second Ave. S. and across from Metro’s Fulton Complex.
