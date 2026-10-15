Hillsboro Shoppes

Hillsboro Shoppes

 Photo: Colliers

A Green Hills commercial building home to Starbucks and two adjacent structures have sold for $10,856,000, with the seller seemingly having taking a modest loss.

Located at 3708 Hillsboro Pike and facing Calvary United Methodist Church, the buildings sit on 1.36 acres, comprise a collective 18,170 square feet and are known as Hillsboro Shoppes.

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