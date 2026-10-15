Starbucks-anchored Green Hills property sells for $10.8M Austin entity acquires Hillsboro Pike site of various buildings listed in August 2025 for undisclosed asking price William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Oct 15, 2026 Oct 15, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Hillsboro Shoppes Photo: Colliers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link A Green Hills commercial building home to Starbucks and two adjacent structures have sold for $10,856,000, with the seller seemingly having taking a modest loss.Located at 3708 Hillsboro Pike and facing Calvary United Methodist Church, the buildings sit on 1.36 acres, comprise a collective 18,170 square feet and are known as Hillsboro Shoppes. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 s2G:5D@? r@F?EJ #68:DE6C @7 s665D 5@4F>6?E[ E96 ?6H @H?6C :D w:==D3@C@ $9@AA6D !C@A4@ {{r[ H9:49 :D 277:=:2E65 H:E9 pFDE:?\32D65 r@?6DE@82 #62= tDE2E6[ 2 3@FE:BF6 C62= 6DE2E6 :?G6DE>6?E 4@>A2?J]k^AmkAm%96 D6==6C @7 E96 AC@A6CEJ H2D q}p !2CE?6CD v![ H9:49 A2:5 S`` >:==:@? 7@C :E :? a__`] %96 AC@A6CEJ :?4=F56D H92E 925 366? bf_e w:==D3@C@ !:<6[ H:E9 E96 EH@ A2C46=D 92G:?8 366? 4@?D@=:52E65 @? 2 52E6 E96 k6>m!@DEk^6>m H2D F?23=6 E@ 56E6C>:?6]k^AmkAmq}p !2CE?6CD v! :D >2?2865 3J y@9? (:=D@? w@CC6==[ H9@ :D 2AA2C6?E=J C6=2E65 E@ }2D9G:==6’D w@CC6== 72>:=J W=2E6 >6>36CD @7 H9:49 H6C6 <?@H? 7@C E96:C 4@>>6C4:2= C62= 6DE2E6 G6?EFC6 w@CC6== r@>A2?JX]k^AmkAmpD E96 k6>m!@DEk^6>m C6A@CE65 :? pF8FDE a_ad[ E96 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^56G6=@A>6?E^8C66?\9:==D\4@>>6C4:2=\AC@A6CEJ\=:DE65\7@C\D2=6^2CE:4=603eh4ga3g\5ed5\c25d\h77g\5bch26bdfe6`]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmAC@A6CEJ H2D =:DE65 7@C D2=6k^2m 7@C 2? F?5:D4=@D65 2D<:?8 AC:46]k^AmkAm#6=2E65=J[ w:==D3@C@ $9@AA6D !C@A4@ 92D =2?565 2 =@2?[ G2=F65 2E 23@FE Sf]b >:==:@?[ 7C@> #6?2D2?E q2?<[ 2 D6A2C2E6 s2G:5D@? r@F?EJ #68:DE6C @7 s665D 5@4F>6?E ?@E6D]k^AmkAmy:> |@CC:D[ 2 D6?:@C G:46 AC6D:56?E H:E9 E96 =@42= @77:46 @7 %@C@?E@\32D65 r@==:6CD[ 92?5=65 E96 D2=6 @7 E96 AC@A6CEJ 7@C w@CC6==]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Green Hills Starbucks Banking William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending Titans fire three in front office after rebrand Noteworthy Chestnut Hill property sells for $3.1M Headline Homes: September 2026 On the Move: Oct. 13, 2026 Nashville federal judges step aside from Blackburn DOJ case