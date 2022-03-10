Efforts to redevelop a busy South Nashville intersection with a five-story mixed-use building have taken a step forward with the approximately $4.83 million sale of the property.
To sit on a 1.6-acre site, Alto Apartments will offer 102 residences and some retail space, according to a Metro Board of Zoning Appeals document. The South Nashville property has addresses of 447 and 451 Murfreesboro Pike. The 447 parcel offers an empty building that once accommodated a Mrs. Winners and sits at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Fesslers Lane.
The new owner is Alto Partners LLC, which is affiliated with Franklin-based developer Hemel Surati. A document previously submitted to Metro notes Nashville-based Southeast Venture will serve as architect for Alto.
A separate Metro document notes Surati has landed a loan for $22.5 million.
The two-parcel property was listed for sale in October 2019 for $8 million — four times the price for which it sold in 2015 to an LLC affiliated with seller Dr. Saban Ewing, according to Metro records. The 451 Murfreesboro Pike parcel is home to Childrens Dental Health Center, a business owned by Ewing.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17.
