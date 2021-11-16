Out-of-town real estate company Greystar continues its assertive moves in Nashville, having paid a collective $91.15 million for two garden-style suburban apartment complexes sitting adjacent to one another in Antioch.
The transactions follow the Charleston, South Carolina-based entity’s recent $73.6 million acquisition of Arium (formerly Avana) South Oaks in South Nashville’s Glencliff neighborhood (read here).
The two most recent deals involve for-rent residential properties at 1211 Bell Road, for $53.6 million, and at 1157 Bell Road, for $37.65 million.
The seller of 1157 Bell Road seemingly was Dallas-based Highland Capital Management, which paid $26.5 million for the property in August 2018, according to Metro records. The property offers Avana Collins Creek, which opened in 1988.
An Atlanta-based LLC, details for which the Post was unable to determine, was the seller of 1211 Bell Road. That property is home to Beechwood Terrace Apartments, which was built in 1984 and renovated in 2018.
The two complexes seemingly have been collectively rebranded as Avana Collins Creek and offers 510 units. As such, the deal is the equivalent of $178,725 per residence.
Greystar officials could not be reached for comment, and the Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
The acquisitions come as Greystar continues its focus on Nashville. For example, the company is preparing to open the 16-story Harlowe in The Gulch (read here), while work continues on its two-building project in Midtown at 19th and Broadway (read here). Greystar also owns and/or manages multiple other Nashville apartment properties.
