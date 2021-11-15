A Charleston, South Carolina-based company nearing completion on a Gulch high-rise residential building has paid $73.6 million for a South Nashville garden-style apartment complex.
Via an LLC, Greystar now owns what had been called Avana South Oaks, which offers an address of 100 Antioch Pike (with 244 Twin Oaks Drive as an alternative address) near Glencliff High School.
The seller was an Atlanta-based LLC affiliated with global real estate company Carroll. The LLC paid $50.5 million for the property in June 2019 and then seemingly upgraded the three-story buildings on the 25.5-acre site.
Opened in 1984 and now called Arium South Oaks, the complex offers 323 residences. As such, the transaction is the equivalent of about $227,900 per unit.
Relatedly, Greystar has landed a loan for about $48 million. Company officials could not be reached for comment, and the Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
The purchase comes as Greystar continues its focus on Nashville. For example, the company is preparing to open the 16-story Harlowe in The Gulch (read here), while work continues on its two-building project in Midtown at 19th and Broadway (read here). Greystar also owns and/or manages multiple other Nashville apartment properties.
