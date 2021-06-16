The owner of SoBro’s Peabody Corner Marketplace has paid $8.51 million for an adjacent property, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
A partnership that includes Spencer Wang and other members now owns the 0.61-acre property located at 504 Fourth Ave. S. and near multiple hotels, including Holiday Inn, The Joseph and SoBro Guest House. The sellers were four entities, a related entity of which paid $650,000 for the property in 2006, Metro records show.
United Credit, a credit reporting agency, seemingly operates form the nondescript modernist building (pictured) located on the site.
The partnership borrowed $5.37 million from InsBank to help fund the purchase.
Wang paid $184,000 in 1992 for the land on which the aforementioned Peabody Corner Marketplace food court building now sits. That address of that 0.35-acre property is 319 Peabody St.
Members of the partnership could not be reached for comment.
Based on acreage, the deal involving 504 Fourth is the equivalent of about $320 per foot. The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
Adam LaFevor, an attorney with SoBro Law Group, represented the buyers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.