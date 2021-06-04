The SoBro property once home to Czann's Brewing Co. has been offered for sale for $15.9 million — almost twice the figure the owner paid for it four years ago.
The three-parcel site spans 1.17 acres and offers two buildings (neither of which offers a tenant) and a main address of 500 Lafayette St. The offering is the equivalent of about $312 per foot based on acreage.
A Brentwood-based LLC owns the property, having paid $8,165,000 for it in June 2017, according to Metro records. The LLC seemingly is affiliated with real estate investor Ashok Patel. In April 2018, Patel and Natvar Patel sold for $2 million the Twelve Oaks Motel, a then-no-frills business located at 656 W. Iris Drive in Berry Hill (read here). The hotel has since been reinvented as a boutique product called The Iris Motel.
According to marketing materials, Patel has enlisted John Mifflin, owner of Murfreesboro-based Mifflin Real Estate Co. and Gresh Martin, a broker with GMP Realty LLC (also in Murfreesboro), to handle the marketing and sale of the SoBro property.
Ken Rebman previously operated his Czann’s microbrewery and tasting room in a cinderblock building at 505 Lea Ave., which is part of the offering. Czann’s is now located in The Nations.
The other building on the site, with the 500 Lafayette St. address, previously accommodated Nashville Film Institute.
