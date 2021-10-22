A food, beverage and live entertainment concept to feature former shipping containers is planned for SoBo.
Called Recess, the facility will be located on a 0.75-acre site at 625 Fourth Ave. A hotel previously had been considered for the site, on which once sat since-razed nondescript buildings.
Recess will be located next to the future Heaven’s Door — which will operate, in part, from a former church building at 410 Elm St. (the structure faces Fifth Avenue South). Heaven's Door Spirits, for which Marc Bushala serves as CEO, is undertaking the Heaven's Door project on Fifth (read here). Bushala's Atomic Hospitality will develop the Fourth Avenue site with Recess.
Nashville-based Tuck-Hinton Architecture & Design is designing Recess.
Bushala and his team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Thursday, Nov. 4, to request modifications to the downtown code.
"Post COVID, I was not inclined to proceed with our original plans to develop a boutique hotel on the site," Bushala told the Post. "We think that this location is ideal for our Recess concept, which we opened in Chicago’s bustling West Loop neighborhood in 2019. Recess has performed extremely well and we feel Nashville is an ideal market for this concept given the city’s love for live entertainment, great weather and tourism."
Bushala said the future Recess will be able to accommodate upwards of 2,000 patrons. Patrons will be able to sit inside some of the shipping containers, which will ring the perimeter of the property and stand three- to five-levels tall (about 60 feet at the tallest point).
Bushala said Recess will offer one of the largest open-air spaces in the city, featuring three levels of customer space with cabanas and terraces, multiple food offerings and a stage for live music performances. The business plans to offer several food offerings from local operators, including hot chicken, BBQ and pizza, among others.
"People love to be outside and the rooftop restaurants and bars in Nashville are always packed," Bushala said, adding the project will represent a $7 million to $8 million investment. "Recess will offer one of the largest elevated open-air spaces in the city."
Via an LLC, Bushala paid $5.2 million for the Fourth Avenue property, according to Metro records.
