Charleston-based Middle Street Partners has paid about $1.12 million for Antioch property on which it plans an apartment building, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The seller was V2 Capital LLC, which paid $560,000 for the five-acre parcel in 2016, Metro records show.
Middle Street Partners is eyeing a four-story 320-unit apartment building for the site, according to the company website. Adjacent to railroad tracks and east of Interstate 24, the South Davidson County property offers a placeholder address of 0 Mt. View Road and sits across from 5700 Crossings Boulevard.
Middle Street Partners seemingly is calling the building Crossings Boulevard. Nashville-based companies EOA Architects and Catalyst Design Group are participating, Nashville Business Journal previously reported. NBJ noted the project will include two phases. The rendering suggest a restaurant space could be included in Crossings Boulevard.
Middle Street Partners officials could not be reached for comment regarding a groundbreaking date (a November 2021 start had been eyed, according to the company website).
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
In addition to its South Carolina headquarters, Middle Street Partners operates offices in Atlanta and Orlando.
