Two Music Row buildings — one with an Elvis Presley component — have sold for $2.25 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the properties, with addresses of 800-802 18th Ave. S., is an LLC that shares an address with Nashville-based Creed Investments. Led by David Creed, that company is teaming with Atlanta-based Portman to undertake office tower Moore Building, under construction in Midtown (read here).
The seller was a trust that included Gloria Rowell and Edwin Rowell of Kit Music Group (a since-closed publishing company). The trust’s ownership of the property dates to 1979.
Music publishing company Banner Music operates from the American Foursquare building at 800 18th Ave. S., while recording studio Funhouse Studios is the tenant of the building at 802 18th Ave. S.
The new owner has landed a loan, valued at about $3.2 million, from Johnson City, Tennessee-based Mountain Commerce Bank, a separate document notes.
Of note, then-New York-based music publishing company Hill and Range Songs Inc. paid about $34,600 for the 802 18th Ave. S. property in 1969, Metro records show.
Hill & Range oversaw a considerable amount of country music produced in Nashville during the 1950s and 1960s, with the company controlling the material recorded by Elvis Presley during that time span, according to multiple sources.
