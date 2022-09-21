802

Two Music Row buildings — one with an Elvis Presley component — have sold for $2.25 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

The new owner of the properties, with addresses of 800-802 18th Ave. S., is an LLC that shares an address with Nashville-based Creed Investments. Led by David Creed, that company is teaming with Atlanta-based Portman to undertake office tower Moore Building, under construction in Midtown (read here).

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

