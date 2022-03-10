Nashville-based developer Ray Hensler and partner Stiles have closed on the $16 million purchase of the Rolling Mill Hill property on which they plan their roughly $300 million mixed-use project Peabody Union.
The seller was the Metro Development and Housing Agency, the design review committee for which in February approved the final elements of the plan.
Hensler told the Post at the time the development team is eyeing an April groundbreaking on the 4.57-acre property, with a main address of 30 Peabody St. and overlooking the Cumberland River. A fall 2024 completion is eyed, Hensler said.
The main Peabody Union tower will rise 27 stories and offer 354 residential units. In addition, a Class A office building with 251,000 square feet will stand six floors on the site. Also, the overall development will feature 50,000 square feet of retail.
Nashville-based Hastings Architecture has designed the buildings, with the local office of New York-based Turner Construction to serve as general contractor.
Stiles Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with Hensler having partnered with the company to develop the Gulch site home to high-rise Twelve Twelve.
