Riverstone Capital Partners to undertake industrial project Real estate development company prepares Nashville Zoo-area building near site planned for DC Blox data center Nicolle S. Praino Nicolle S. Praino Author email Nov 18, 2026 Nov 18, 2026 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Photo: JLL Photo: JLL Photo: JLL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Riverstone Capital Partners has announced a 57,600-square-foot flex development in Nashville, to be the first Tennessee project for the private real estate investment company.The future industrial development is slated to be located at 652 Grassmere Park, which is currently owned by an LLC related to John Eakin, managing partner of Eakin Partners Commercial Real Estate. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmt2<:? !2CE?6CD :D 92?5=:?8 E96 7FEFC6 D2=6 @7 E96 AC@A6CEJ[ 3FE ?@ 4@DE 92D 366? 5:D4=@D65] t2<:? 24BF:C65 E96 AC@A6CEJ :? a_`f 7@C Sa]ed >:==:@?[ 2?5 :E H2D 2AAC2:D65 7@C Sb]_d >:==:@? 2D C646?E=J 2D a_ad]k^AmkAm}@E23=J[ E96 AC@A6CEJ D:ED ?62C k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]8@@8=6]4@>^>2AD^A=246^ecgZvC2DD>6C6Z!2C<[Z}2D9G:==6[Z%}Zbfa``^obe]_ghfbhh[\ge]fcdge`[ddg>^52E2lPb>`P`6bPc>ePb>dP`D_Iggecedg`g4a4_b53i_Ib`5d77ehb6fc3fhhPg>aPb5be]_h_bh`aPc5\ge]fcebaeeP`eDTau8Tau``4bBc=7<?n6?ECJlEEFU2>Aj806Alt8@J|sxa|s4I}$cHxz)|s$@p$pu"pHTbsTbsQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmecg vC2DD>6C6 !2C<k^2m[ H9:49 @776CD EH@ DECF4EFC6D @? ab]ch 24C6D[ k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^56G6=@A>6?E^52E2\46?E6C\4@>A2?J\A2JD\ab>\7@C\K@@\2C62\D:E6^2CE:4=605cf4d4ff\3g__\c2ef\hdd2\`bgca`d7b75_]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmD@=5 :? yF=J 7@C Sab >:==:@?k^2m E@ k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^A@=:E:4D^7656C2=\;F586\5:D>:DD6D\54\3=@I\=2HDF:E\282:?DE\>6EC@^2CE:4=602h34d4a3\6b47\c625\hdc`\44_7_7h4b347]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm52E2 46?E6C 56G6=@A6C sr q=@Ik^2m]k^AmkAm#:G6CDE@?6 92D E2AA65 y{{ E@ =625 =62D:?8 7@C E96 56G6=@A>6?E[ D6E E@ 36 42==65 vC2DD>6C6 $E2E:@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 C6=62D6] t2DE {2?D:?8[ |:49]\32D65 |2CE:? r@>>6C4:2= !C@A6CE:6D 92D 366? ?2>65 E96 4@?EC24E@C] %96 AC@;64E :D 36:?8 56=:G6C65 @? 2 DA64F=2E:G6 32D:D[ H:E9 y{{ D2J:?8 :? E96 C6=62D6 4@?DECF4E:@? :D 6IA64E65 E@ 36 4@>A=6E65 :? a_ag]k^AmkAm%96 3F:=5:?8 H:== 36 2AAC@I:>2E6=J df[e__ DBF2C6 766E[ 2D AC6G:@FD=J >6?E:@?65[ :?4=F5:?8 2? ``[da_\DBF2C6\7@@E >6KK2?:?6[ H:E9 ag\7@@E 4=62C 96:89ED 2?5 2? g_\7@@E C62C ECF4< 4@FCE] $F:E6D H:== C2?86 7C@> 2AAC@I:>2E6=J e[___ DBF2C6 766E E@ E96 7F== 3F:=5:?8] k^AmkAmy{{ |2?28:?8 s:C64E@C q6? |@D=6J 2?5 pDD@4:2E6 (:== %@776J H:== =625 =62D:?8 2?5 >2C<6E:?8 7@C vC2DD>6C6 $E2E:@?]k^AmkA 52E2\@=<\4@AJ\D@FC46lQ|6DD286q@5JQm“}6H DA246 :D 2=>@DE ?@?6I:DE6?E :? }2D9G:==6 C:89E ?@H[ 2?5 2=@?8 E96 x\ed $@FE9 4@CC:5@C 36EH66? 5@H?E@H?[ qC6?EH@@5 2?5 uC2?<=:?[ :E’D 6G6? 92C56C E@ 7:?5[” |@D=6J D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6] “vC2DD>6C6 $E2E:@? :D @?6 @7 E96 @?=J ?6H @AE:@?D :? E9:D 4@CC:5@C[ H:E9 C62= H2C69@FD6 7F?4E:@?2=:EJ >:?FE6D 7C@> 3@E9 5@H?E@H? 2?5 qC6?EH@@5] (6 6IA64E DEC@?8 :?E6C6DE 7C@> 2 G2C:6EJ @7 A@E6?E:2= FD6CD H6== 367@C6 :E 56=:G6CD]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jll (company) Riverstone Holdings Asset Management Business Services Companies Of The United States Commercial Real Estate Companies Real Estate Services Companies Companies Of The United States Financial Services Companies Of The United States Economy Of The United States Energy Organizations Companies Property Services Companies Of The United Kingdom Real Estate Services Companies Of The United States Nicolle S. Praino Author email Follow Nicolle S. Praino Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending RockForce moves headquarters to Nashville Titans game won't air in Knoxville, Chattanooga Ward Baker to be part of U.S. Senate GOP election team Gov.-Elect Marsha Blackburn announces personnel updates Vanderbilt pays $13M for future chancellor’s residence