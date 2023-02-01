Riverfront

0 Martingale Drive

A large piece of raw land located in East Davidson County and once owned by a member of a longstanding local political powerbroker family has sold for $2.25 million.

According to a source who asked to go unnamed, the new owner of the property, with a placeholder address of 0 Martingale Drive and sitting next to 325 Martingale Drive, is CCC Land GP. The partnership is affiliated with Dean Patel, a co-founder of the Middle Tennessee Hotel Association. Patel owns a Dickerson Road office building, among several other area properties.

