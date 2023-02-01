A large piece of raw land located in East Davidson County and once owned by a member of a longstanding local political powerbroker family has sold for $2.25 million.
According to a source who asked to go unnamed, the new owner of the property, with a placeholder address of 0 Martingale Drive and sitting next to 325 Martingale Drive, is CCC Land GP. The partnership is affiliated with Dean Patel, a co-founder of the Middle Tennessee Hotel Association. Patel owns a Dickerson Road office building, among several other area properties.
The sellers were Ruby Sandra Calvin, Dorris Calvin and James Criswell, who paid $275,000 for the property in 2007, according to Metro records.
The property is noteworthy for its size (70.62 acres) and its straddling the Cumberland River near Old Hickory. As the Post reported in November 2022, the property had been listed for $3.5 million. Marketing materials noted it is suitable for a residential development and that the site offers about 1,000 feet of river frontage.
Brentwood-based real estate investor Hoss Mousavi — who has garnered multiple local headlines the past few years (read here) — owns some adjacent property.
Southeastern Commercial Properties’ JP Powell (principal broker), Lisa Curtis (broker) and Steven Fox (affiliate broker) represented the sellers. The buyer was represented by Kaelan Patel, a relative, the source said.
Based on Metro records, the property’s ownership dates to 1942, when the late Garner Robinson acquired it for $3,363.85. Robinson served as a Davidson County sheriff and trustee and was influential in local political circles. His children were the late Gale Robinson and Muriel Robinson, both judges in General Sessions Court. Muriel Robinson retired in 2020 after a 41-year run on the bench.
Robinson’s brother Charles "Robb" Robinson was a state representative known for his gracious demeanor and dapper fashion sense. He died in 2006 at age 84 (read here).